Pathstone updates campaign to set roots in south Niagara

Niagara residents are helping Pathstone reach its goals of having a permanent site in Welland.

Pathstone Foundation says the River House RENO campaign’s gift match has now been achieved, and they have $250-thousand dollars left to raise in order to reach the goal.

The campaign kicked off in March to support a new site in Welland with a gift match commitment from Mountainview Building Group of up to $250,000.

"I feel like there is a love affair across Niagara South with this site. The community has been extremely welcoming to this project so far." Kim Rossi, Director of Philanthropy & PR, Pathstone Foundation.

Currently the site at 102 River Road is under renovation with an anticipated opening date of early 2023.

This move allows Pathstone to put down roots in a strategic location in Niagara South.

You can find more information at www.pathstonefoundation.ca.