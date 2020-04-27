Patient Ombudsman makes public appeal for COVID-19 complaints regarding long-term care homes

Staff, family members, caregivers, and residents at long-term care homes are being encouraged to reach out if they are in situations where people may be in significant jeopardy.

The Patient Ombudsman is looking into significant safety concerns including severe staff shortages, inadequate infection control and prevention measures, inability to meet basic needs, and poor communication.

Executive Director Craig Thompson says the goal is to learn as much as they can about how COVID-19 is affecting residents and staff to better prepare for future pandemic planning, including new waves of COVID-19.

Complaints can be filed at www.patientombudsman.ca or by calling 1-888-321-0339.

The latest update from Niagara Region Public Health lists ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at five local long-term care facilities: Woodlands of Sunset, Henley House, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland