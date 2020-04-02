Patrols along Niagara Parkway will increase

The Niagara Parks Commission is working hard to prevent large crowds from gathering at the falls and along the parkway.



This week the NPC closed washrooms and playgrounds in response to an order by the province to close more outdoor venues.

NPC CEO David Adames says they also have plans to increase patrols of the park system as the weather grows warmer.

He says provincial offences officers will join the team in late April and early May and parks police will be out patrolling in cars and on foot.

Adames points out the NPC has increased signage reminding people of the importance of social distancing.

The parkway is now walk through only.