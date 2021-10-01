Paw Patrol costume recalled by Health Canada over flammability concerns
A costume of a popular children's show character is being recalled by Health Canada.
Representatives say the Paw Patrol Skye costume did not meet the flammability requirements of Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program.
The company behind the costume says approximately 1,299 costumes were sold nation-wide, but so far there have been no reports of injuries.
Anyone who bought the costume should take it back to the store for a full refund.
