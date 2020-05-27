PBO: federal small business rent program could cost $520 million

The parliamentary budget officer estimates the federal COVID-19 aid program that gives small businesses a break on their rent could cost taxpayers 520-million-dollars.



But Yves Giroux admits his report is based on assumptions about industry eligibility and how many landlords will use the program.



Applications started flowing in on Monday for the program that offers forgivable loans to cover half monthly rents in April, May and June, as long as landlords drop rents by at least 75 per cent over the same period for eligible small businesses