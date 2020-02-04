PBO: Most Canadians will get more money back from rebate than they pay in carbon tax

A report from the parliamentary budget office has good news for most Canadians when it comes to the carbon-tax.

In the report published today, officials say most households will get more money back through the federal rebate than the amount they pay for the tax.

The report states, "In all provinces, the net benefits of the federal carbon pricing system are broadly progressive by income group. That is, lower income households will receive larger net transfers than higher income households."

The report also says Ottawa will end up raising about $100 million this fiscal year in additional GST because of the added cost on products from carbon pricing.

That number stands to triple in the next three years when the price on carbon increases to $50 per tonne.