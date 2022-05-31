PC Leader Doug Ford campaigns in Niagara today with two days left before vote

If you live in St. Catharines, you may have had Doug Ford knock on your door.

The PC leader was campaigning today in the city with only two days left before Thursday's election.

Ford then went to Welland for an afternoon event targeting the Niagara Centre riding.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was in Ottawa, Kingston, and the Whitby areas today.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca was in Oakville and Mississauga, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was in Port Sydney.

Ontario residents head to the polls on Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

CKTB's 'Niagara Votes' election coverage starts at 9 p.m.