PC Leader Doug Ford will spend second day campaigning in Niagara

PC Leader Doug Ford will spend a second day campaigning in Niagara.

After stops in Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines today, he is scheduled to be in Niagara Falls tomorrow.

Ford says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after two of his political opponents -- N-D-P Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner -- announced they tested positive.

Ontario's four main political leaders were near each other and unmasked during Monday's election debate.

The virus is hitting the campaign trail two weeks before election day.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also tested negative today.