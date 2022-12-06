PCB levels remain high at former GM property in St. Catharines

The level of PCB's around the former GM property in St. Catharines remains high.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks providing an update to St. Catharines City Council last night.

The ministry says testing done in the first half of 2022 shows that PCB levels in some locations around the property are still significantly higher than the Provincial Water Quality Objectives (PWQO).

View the full report HERE.

They say that more needs to be done to stop PCB's from going into the stormwater and that the owner has a plan to stop that discharge.

Click HERE to view the site cleanup plan that was presented to council.

Based on the sampling Niagara Public Health believe there is no increased risk to those around the area.