Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

There are peace talks going on in Belarus.

Ukraine went into the discussions demanding an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

There are delegations from both countries that are meeting at the border with Belarus.

Ukraine's president is not among the officials at the meeting but is calling for the European Union to approve immediate membership.

In a video statement today Volodymyr Zelensky says at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 have been injured during Russia's invasion on the country.

Here at home more sanctions for Russia were announced Sunday.

Canadian airspace is now closed to Russian aircraft operators effective immediately.

The federal government also pledged to send another $25 million in helmets, body armour, night-vision gear and other non-lethal aid for Ukraine’s military.