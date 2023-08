It's time to celebrate all things Peach-related in Niagara.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Peach Festival will be held this Saturday on Queen Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jessica Taylor from the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce tells CKTB they have activities for the entire family including vendors, food trucks, live music, events for children, and a traditional peach pie contest.

A Shades of Rosé Dinner will be held Sunday from 6-11 p.m.

