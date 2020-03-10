Pearl Jam postpones start of spring tour

Another concert tour has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus.

Pearl Jam announcing it is postponing the first leg of its spring tour and that means two upcoming shows, one in Toronto and the other in Hamilton, are cancelled.

The band sending out a tweet last night saying "As residents of the city of Seattle, we've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better."

The band was scheduled to launch its tour March 18th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and then play FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on March 24th.

Fans who bought tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster.

No word if the cancelled dates will be rescheduled.