Pearson airport sees 25 per cent departures, 26 per cent arrivals over weather

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting that 25 per cent of its departures and 26 per cent of its arrivals have been cancelled for today as a major winter storm hits Ontario and parts of the U.S.

The airport says that amounts to 414 departures and 409 arrivals.

The airport's website shows some cancellations occurred early this morning while many other flights have been cancelled later in the day.

Airport spokesperson Tori Gass says many cancellations are related to weather elsewhere as the storm hitting Ontario affected U.S. cities as well.

Gass notes that airlines are responsible for cancelling flights.

Snowfall warnings were in effect for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 centimetres of snow in several regions.

