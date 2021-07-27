Pearson Airport will not be sorting people based on vaccination status

Canada's largest airport has decided that splitting international passengers into lines based on vaccination status isn't resulting in much efficiency.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport announced recently that it may be sorting travellers arriving from international locations into vaccinated and partially or non-vaccinated queues.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says the practice has been discontinued as of yesterday.

Beverly MacDonald says in a statement that the airport found the process ``results in minimal operational efficiencies.''