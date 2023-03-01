Pearson International imposing hard limit on commercial planes landing and taking off

Toronto's Pearson International Airport will be imposing a ``hard limit'' on how many commercial planes are allowed to land and take off during peak travel times starting this month.



The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says the cap will be imposed into the summer season.



It also says it will put a ceiling on the number of passengers that can arrive from abroad or depart to the U-S within a given 60-minute period.



The change follows a surge in demand over last year that led to Pearson being ranked in July as the worst major airport in the world for delays by tracking site FlightAware.