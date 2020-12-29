Pedestrian air-lifted to hospital after Niagara Falls collision
A pedestrian was airlifted to an out of region hospital after he was hit by a driver in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police say a 55 year old man was trying to cross Bridge Street at Sixth Avenue when he was hit by a 19 year old driver in a grey Honda Civic around 6 p.m. last night.
The pedestrian was in critical condition and treated at the scene by EMS before being transported by Ornge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009472.
