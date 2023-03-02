Pedestrian dies after collision on Highway 20 in Thorold

A man has died after being hit by a truck on Highway 20 in Thorold.

Niagara police were called to the area of Highway 20 between Princess Street and Egerter Road at 10:35 p.m. last night.

There emergency crews found a man in his 30's from Hamilton in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 20 was closed for a number of hours overnight and reopened this morning.

The circumstances leading up the collision with a 2010 white Ford F150 remain under investigation and no charges have been laid.

A 24 year old from Welland was driving the truck.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009569.