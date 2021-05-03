Pedestrian dies after crash in Grimsby

A 71 year old woman has died after she was hit by a 57 year old driver in Grimsby.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Main Street East and Nelles Road South area on Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. after a woman trying to cross the street was hit by the driver of a blue Dodge Charger.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

The driver was unharmed.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash.

