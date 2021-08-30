Pedestrian hit by driver in Welland

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a driver in Welland.

An officer was responding to a call yesterday morning around 5:15 a.m. when he noticed a pedestrian in the middle of the southbound lane on Crowland Avenue.

The officer pulled over and turned on his emergency lights, but before the officer could get to the pedestrian, the 33 year old man was hit by the 55 year old driver of a black Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries while the driver was unhurt.

An investigation is ongoing.