Pedestrian recovering after being struck by jeep in St. Catharines
Niagara police investigating a collision involving a pedestrian.
It happened yesterday morning in the area of Glenridge and Riverview Boulevard in St. Catharines around 9:30.
Police say a 38 year old man was operating a Jeep Cherokee and was travelling north when a pedestrian crossed the street from west to east.
As a result the vehicle struck the 44 year old male victim.
Police say he was taken to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
