Pedestrian recovering after being struck by jeep in St. Catharines

Police- NRP Cruiser

Niagara police investigating a collision involving a pedestrian.

It happened yesterday morning in the area of Glenridge and Riverview Boulevard in St. Catharines around 9:30.

Police say a 38 year old man was operating a Jeep Cherokee and was travelling north when a pedestrian crossed the street from west to east. 

 As a result the vehicle struck the 44 year old male victim.

Police say he was taken to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

