Pedestrian struck by car in Grimsby

A teen girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle this morning near two local high schools.

It happened at 7:48 a.m. today on Livingston Ave., just down the street from both Blessed Trinity High, and West Niagara's Grimsby location.

The teen girl was treated on scene for serious injuries by paramedics, and then rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The latest update from police says she has suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is also a girl in her teens, and she remained on scene.

The NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit have been called in to determine the cause and circumstances around this collision.

Livingston Ave. is still closed for the investigation.

That stretch of roadway is very busy with traffic and students at that time of morning. Students are currently writing exams.