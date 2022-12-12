Pedestrian struck by car in Niagara Falls

A 34 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

It happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Drummond Road and Summer Street in Niagara Falls.

Police say a grey 2006 Pontiac G6 was travelling north on Drummond when it struck the crossing pedestrian.

The driver of the car stayed on scene until police arrived.

Niagara Region Police say the circumstances and cause of the collision are under investigation.

They are asking anyone in the area with video camera footage to contact police.