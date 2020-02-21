Pedestrian struck in Niagara Falls, section of Lundy's Lane now closed
Police, fire and EMS are on the scene of an accident in Niagara Falls involving a pedestrian.
While we don't have many details we do know Lundy's Lane is closed east of Kalar.
Niagara Falls fire reporting crews were called out just before 6:00 this morning to the Lundy's Lane and Kalar Road area after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
We are attempting to reach police for more details.
