iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Pedestrian struck in Niagara Falls, section of Lundy's Lane now closed

CKTB-News- Pedestrian struck

Police, fire and EMS are on the scene of an accident in Niagara Falls involving a pedestrian.

While we don't have many details we do know Lundy's Lane is closed east of Kalar.

Niagara Falls fire reporting crews were called out just before 6:00 this morning to the Lundy's Lane and Kalar Road area after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

We are attempting to reach police for more details.
 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio