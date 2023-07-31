Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

Reubens said in a statement that his fans should ``accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years.''

The character with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film ``Pee-wee's Big Adventure'' and the TV series ``Pee-wee's Playhouse.