Peel paramedics help Niagara EMS

Niagara EMS is sending out a big thank you to paramedics in Peel.

Local officials tweeting they have received 1000 safety gowns from the Peel Regional Paramedic Service to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

