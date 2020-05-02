Peel police respond to call about possible alligator in pond

Peel Regional Police officers were dispatched last night after receiving reports about a possible alligator swimming in a storm drainage pond in Brampton.

According to police tweets, the alleged gator was said to be five or six feet in length.

Animal control officers were called in to join the search as police stood, quote ``ready to provide Gator-aid.''

But after a few hours of searching police tweeted that based on video from social media, it was determined the feared gator was actually a beaver