Peel region moves into red stage of new colour coded COVID restriction system

Yesterday was a record setting day for COVID 19 cases across the province.

The province reported 1,328 new cases; 434 in Toronto and 385 in Peel.

Those high numbers have prompted Peel Regional officials to move the area into red of the province's new colour coded restrictions, which means indoor capacity at restaurants and gyms is capped at just 10 people.

Residents in the region must only interact with members of their own households.



Wedding receptions will also be banned.

Toronto is still under the previous modified Stage 2 restrictions until this coming weekend at the request of Toronto officials.

No word on whether Toronto will move into orange when the week is over.