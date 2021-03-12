Peel Region orders all workers at Amazon warehouse in Brampton to self-isolate

Peel Region public health authorities have ordered all workers at an Amazon warehouse in Brampton, Ont., to self-isolate following an outbreak.

They say all shifts will be suspended as the workers self-isolate for two weeks starting tomorrow.

The health unit says everyone at the site might have had high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

It says the infection rate at the facility has been increasing significantly over the last few weeks even as the rate of COVID-19 cases across Peel has been decreasing.

Peel's top doctor says the facility employs thousands of people and they must be isolated to protect the community.

The health unit says the suspension of all shifts at the facility will allow Amazon time to consider operational changes that may prevent future outbreaks.

