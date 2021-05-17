Peel Region's 'Doses After Dark' program celebrates almost 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Peel Region is celebrating the completion of a major COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Almost 5,000 doses were administered as part of the Doses After Dark push this weekend.

Healthcare workers and volunteers ran a 32 hour, non-stop vaccination clinic in Mississauga with a goal of administering 7,600 doses, including 5,000 overnight.

The clinic began at 12:30 a.m. Saturday and wrapped up at 8:30 p.m. last night.

Peel's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh told CP24 that they recognized many people in the community work shift work, so they wanted to try to understand what kind of demand there might be during the overnight hours.

Despite the hard work, Peel Region reports they did fall short of the goal with 4,939 total vaccines administered, however many people who were able to be vaccinated as part of Doses After Dark took to social media to share their gratitude for the initiative and praise the tireless staff and volunteers.