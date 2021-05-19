Peel Region youth aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow

Youth aged 12 and older in Peel Region can book COVID-19 vaccines starting tomorrow.

The mayor of Brampton, Ont. -- one of the three communities in Peel -- announced the expansion today.

Mayor Patrick Brown says youth in that age band who live, work or attend school in Peel Region will be eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Youth aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointments.

Lambton Public Health opened vaccine access to that age group yesterday, and health units in Guelph and Chatham-Kent are asking youth to pre-register.

Ontario has said it plans to expand access to all youth aged 12 and older starting the week of May 31.

