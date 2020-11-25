Pelham Christmas Market cancelled, other festive events still in the works

The Pelham Christmas Market has been cancelled for this year.

The town put out a notice saying, 'After careful consideration and discussion...the decision to cancel the event is in the best interest of health and safety.'

Residents are still encouraged to decorate their homes and take part in the Christmas lights competition to keep the spirit alive.

A route of entries will be posted on the town's website after the December 13th deadline passes.

Other holiday favourites are still in the works including winter break camps free skates, and Santa's workshop.

The town and the Fenwick Lion's Club are also planning to host a reverse Santa Claus parade on December 12th.

Drivers are asked to enter Church Street from Foss Road and drive by the static displays at Centennial Park.