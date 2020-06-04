Pelham conducting aerial gypsy moth spray program today

Don't be surprised to see helicopters over Pelham early this morning.

Crews will be conducting the second application of the Gypsy Moth aerial spray program at first light.

The bugs are considered an invasive species native to Europe that feeds on a wide variety of trees and can completely defoliate large areas.

The spray targets larvae and is non-toxic to birds, animals, humans, honeybees, fish, and most other insects.

Today's spraying is weather dependent.

To see where the spraying is taking place, visit pelham.ca/en/living-here/gypsy-moth.aspx