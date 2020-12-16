Pelham Council approves splash pad for Centennial Park

A new splash pad will be built in Fenwick's Centennial Park.

Council approved using $112,331 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan COVID-19 Resilience Fund to pay for part of the project.

The remaining $237,669 will come from Development Charges.

The toal cost of the splash pad comes in at $350,000.

Splash pads have been requested for several years during Pelham's Budget Open House.

Council has also submitted a grant request to install another splash pad at Marlene Stewart Park, but has not yet heard back.