Pelham council asks TD Canada to reconsider closing Fonthill branch

Pelham council is asking TD to reconsider closing the Fonthill branch this summer.

The bank notified customers of plans to close the branch by July 16th, prompting concern from members of the community.

Council stated they do not believe TD has fully considered how quickly the area is growing and what the future needs of residents will be.

The unanimously supported motion also claims the growing senior population would be seriously impacted by the closure and many residents are not tech savvy enough or have suitable internet access for online banking.

Councillors say a trip to a neighbouring city to conduct banking is 'unacceptable.'