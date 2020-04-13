Pelham Councillor dies Sunday following illness

Some sad news in Pelham following the death of a local councillor.

Councillor Mike Ciolfi, who was first elected in 2018 in Ward 1, passed away yesterday.

Ciolfi leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Mayor Marvin Junkin spoke to CKTB News earlier today and while heartbroken and in shock he sends his condolences to Ciolfi`s family.

Media reports suggest Ciolfi tested positive for COVID-19, but his official cause of death has not been determined.

The town issued a news release on his passing:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2020

Pelham, ON – The Town of Pelham is deeply saddened to share the passing of Ward 1 Councillor Mike Ciolfi.

Councillor Ciolfi’s warmth, compassion, and innate goodness was evident in all interactions with Town staff and community members alike. The passion and dedication exhibited towards his community was undeniable, making every effort to ensure the interest of those he served was represented.

“Mike was a titan, as a person, as a politician. He was an extraordinary person and I will miss him,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin. “It’s easy to take for granted the relationships we have with people, and it really hits home when you lose someone you’ve developed a strong working and personal relationship with. Our community’s light has dimmed as a result of Mike’s passing, but he will brighten our future as he watches over us. Mike showed us all that hard work, perseverance, and compassion goes a long way in this world, and I hope that every life he has touched remembers his lessons and guidance. To his family and friends, I would like to extend my sincerest condolences. A difficult time has been made monumentally more so with the loss of Mike. Mike will live on in our hearts and minds.”

Councillor Ciolfi’s tireless work on Council and several volunteer committees highlighted his love for municipal leadership and helping those in the community; his impact as a family member, friend, and community leader cannot be understated.

The friendly smile, jovial laugh, and kind presence will be profoundly missed by all.

The Town of Pelham asks everyone to keep Councillor Ciolfi’s family and friends in their hearts and minds during this very difficult time.

Flags at Town facilities will fly at half-mast for the next week.