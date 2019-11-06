Pelham doctor facing sexual assault charges
Police have made an arrest in a sex assault investigation in the town of Pelham.
Yesterday, officers arrested a 73 year old man in relation to two separate incidents involving a 16 year old girl and a 39 year old woman.
Police say the incidents allegedly took place while the accused was practicing as a family doctor.
Charles Duncan of St. Catharines is charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Duncan is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing today in a St. Catharines court.
Detectives have reason to believe that there are additional victims in this matter and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9399.
