Pelham drive-through Santa Claus parade requires 'parade passes'

Organizers of the drive-through Santa Claus parade in Pelham are taking steps to keep crowds under control.

The parade hosted by the Fabulous Fenwick Lions will require 'parade passes' offering specific times to attendees.

Limited parade passes are available and they will only be offered to Pelham residents to start.

On December 10th, any remaining passes will be made available to people from outside of Pelham.

Pelham residents can start registering for the free parade pass online.

During the parade, drivers will pass by stationary displays by entering Church Street from Foss Road.

The spectacle will be set up at Centennial Park in Fenwick on December 12th from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

When Niagara Falls held a similar event, some people had to be turned away due to overwhelming demand.