Pelham gearing up to keep everyone busy on Family Day

The town of Pelham will be keeping families busy this Family Day.

A Family Day Adventure will be held at the Meridian Community Centre on Monday, February 20, 2023 with events running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time a drop-in family gym time will be held, including an opportunity to try out Parasport Ontario sports, such as sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

A Community Expo will be held in the lobby highlighting community sports, service clubs and organizations.

There will also be face painting, and from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Laser Tag will be available in the Accursi Room sponsored by MYAC.

A Family Skate will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by Peter Pipers, and the Rotary Club of Fonthill who will be collecting non-perishable food items for Food4Kids Niagara.

For more details click here.

