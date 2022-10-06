Pelham man has died after motorcycle crash in Thorold

A Pelham man in his 50s has died after a crash in Thorold last night.

Niagara Police were called out to the Hwy. 406 overpass on Hwy. 20 just before 8 o'clock last night after a motorcycle and car collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, a Pelham man in his 50s, was found in critical condition and died in hospital.

The driver of the car, a St. Catharines man in his 60s, was also transported to a local hospital with what is believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

The identity of the deceased is not being released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is being asked to call police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.