Pelham offers payment plan for 2020 - 2021 property taxes

Pelham tax payers dealing with financial hardship due to the pandemic can take advantage of a new payment plan.

Council has approved a schedule to help residents pay outstanding 2020 and 2021 property taxes interest free over a 10 month period starting in March.

To be eligible, tax payers must have fully paid their taxes as of February 28th 2020, the property owner must have experienced financial hardship directly related to the pandemic, and the property must be the primary residence of all owners responsible for paying property taxes.

Applications are due February 19th.