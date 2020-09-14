Pelham prepares to elect new Ward One councillor
Pelham is getting ready to elect a new Ward One councillor.
The by-election will be held tomorrow as seven people vie for the seat left vacant following the death of Councillor Mike Coilfi in April.
Residents should have received a voter information notice or card.
If you did not receive one, contact the Clerk's office (905-892-2607 x322) to ensure you are on the voter list.
COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing and mandatory face coverings, will be in place at all polling stations.
More information on the candidates can be found on the Town of Pelham's website.