Pelham prepares to elect new Ward One councillor

Pelham is getting ready to elect a new Ward One councillor.

The by-election will be held tomorrow as seven people vie for the seat left vacant following the death of Councillor Mike Coilfi in April.

Residents should have received a voter information notice or card.

If you did not receive one, contact the Clerk's office (905-892-2607 x322) to ensure you are on the voter list.

COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing and mandatory face coverings, will be in place at all polling stations.

More information on the candidates can be found on the Town of Pelham's website.

