Pelham preparing for Christmas season

Pelham Council is making plans to keep the upcoming Christmas season as safe as possible.

During this week's meeting, council approved expanding the space for the annual Christmas in Pelham event, allowing for more space for physical distancing.

The number of participants will also be limited to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Town officials and the Fenwick Lions Club are also planning to hold a 'reverse Santa Claus Parade.'

During the parade, static floats will line the route from Canboro Road in Fenwick and continue into Centennial Park.

Spectators will be invited to drive along the route to check out the displays.

Officials caution both events are contingent on advice from Niagara Public Health and Ontario health experts.