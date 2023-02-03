Pelham residents arrested after break and enters downtown

Two Pelham residents are facing charges after a number of break and enters.

Niagara police say a number of businesses through the downtown were robbed during the month of January.

The robberies happened during the evening and overnight hours and police say the suspects targeted cash, alcohol, and electronics.

28 year old Michael Lucas Rensen and 22 year old Lylah Brittany Eileen have been arrested and are facing charges.

Rensen has been charged with two counts of break and enter, mischief under $5000, fail to comply with a release order, and fail to comply with probation order.

Eileen is facing a charge of mischief under $5000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009015.