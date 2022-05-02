Pelham's mayor files papers to run again in October's election

The Mayor of Pelham didn't waste anytime filing his papers to run for the job again.

Mayor Marvin Junkin filed his nomination papers at 9 a.m. today as candidate registration is now open for residents who want to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in this fall's municipal elections.

The 2022 municipal elections are expected to take place on October 24th.

Candidates have until August 19 to register and submit the required documents.

Niagara has 12 municipalities.

Junkin was elected Mayor by town residents in the 2018 election.