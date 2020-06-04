Pelham to open Marlene Stewart Streit Park pool
Pelham will be opening the Marlene Stewart Streit Park pool later this summer.
Council has passed a motion to open the pool once provincial and regional governments give the okay to do so, but as of right now there is no firm timeline.
New operating procedures will be in place and staff will be trained in COVID-19 related procedures.
The opening will be done gradually, starting with public swim times before swimming lessons are eventually added.
