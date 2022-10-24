Pelham votes Marvin Junkin back in as Mayor

Marvin Junkin has been re-elected as Mayor of Pelham.

The farmer was first elected Mayor in 2018 after defeating Mayor Dave Augustyn.

Frank Adamson was the only candidate running against Junkin.

Diana Huson was returned as the regional councilor for Pelham.

As for town council here are the results.

Ward 1: Kevin Ker, Wayne Olson (acclaimed)

Ward 2: Brian Eckhardt, John Wink

Ward 3: Robert Hildebrandt, Shellee Niznik