Pelham waiving pop up patio applications fees and supplying picnic tables

Pelham will be helping businesses set up pop up patios by waiving the application fees and supplying picnic tables.

Businesses looking to set up patios this summer can apply to do so at no cost and have the city deliver and take away the tables at the end of the season.

Mayor Marvin Junkin explains the town has a surplus of tables that will not be fully used this season because of the pandemic.

The patios will still be subject to the Public Health and Provincial licensing requirements for serving food and alcohol.

Businesses that would like to receive picnic tables should contact the Public Works Department at 905-892-2607 x332