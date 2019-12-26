Pen Centre manager gives us the lowdown on Boxing Day shopping

Boxing Day at the Pen Centre Mall should make it one of the most popular places to shop in Niagara.

Pen Centre Manager John Bragagnolo tells CKTB that a few antsy deal-hunters will be lined up outside of the mall waiting for doors to open.

He says warm weather like this will typically encourage more shoppers to get out the house in search of a good deal.

Bragagnolo confirming that Boxing Day remains one of the biggest retail days of the year, but says Black Friday may actually take the crown as the Pen's busiest shopping day of the year.

Pen Centre hours on Boxing Day run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.