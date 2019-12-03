Pen Centre reports 'incredible' Black Friday

The Pen Centre is reporting 'an incredible response' to this years' Black Friday shopping event.

Mall Manger, John Bragagnolo tells CKTB retail stores in the mall reported their sales targets were met by early afternoon Friday.

He says heavy mall traffic continued into Saturday, but Mother Nature stepped in with an ice storm calming crowds by Sunday afternoon.

Bragagnolo says Niagara shoppers were educated and flocked to the stores offering the deepest discounts.

He says Black Friday surpassed their expectations and it felt like Boxing Day.