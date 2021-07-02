People 12 - 17 years old can book accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine shots starting on Monday

Young people will be able to book an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine dose starting on Monday.

The province has announced people 12 - 17 years old will be able to start booking their second Pfizer shots on a shortened timeline through the provincial booking system, public health units, and participating pharmacies at 8 a.m.

Youth in Delta variant hot spots were previously able to book their shots on a shortened timeline.

However, some young people in the province are still struggling to secure an appointment for their first dose due to Pfizer supply issues.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use for the age group.